Susquehanna likes long-term potential for Blue Buffalo

Susquehanna lowers its price target on Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF +2% ) due to "structural channel change risk," but says it still sees great value on the mid-teens EPS growths story,

"We estimate self-help (more internal production) and cash flow (buybacks) should still allow for mid-teens EPS growth," writes analyst Pablo Zuanic.

"Now selling in all channels (#1 in natural; #1 pet food in e-commerce; main brands in national and regional pet food chains; and tapping independents as well as farm and feed), we also think BUFF is an even more attractive buyout target (international and vet channel are more options for the buyer to tap)," he adds.

Susquehanna has BUFF lined up with a Positive rating and reduced price target of $30.