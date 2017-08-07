Cowen expects more progess from Target

Cowen gives Target (TGT +0.6% ) credit for making some incremental progress over the last few quarters, but expects an uneven recovery to play as it looks to catch up to Wal-Mart.

As for Target's Q2, the firm sets its EPS view at $1.18 vs. $1.17 consensus. "Our estimate assumes comps turning positive for the first time in five quarters, expanding +1%, gross margin declining by -45bps to 30.9%, and SG&A dollar growth of +3.7%, yielding an EBIT margin of 6.7%," updates Cowen.

Target is due to report earnings on August 16.