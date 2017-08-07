Kosmos Energy cuts another $50M from 2017 capex

Kosmos Energy (KOS +2.4% ) swings between gains and losses and now sits at its highs of the day after reporting a narrower than expected Q2 loss and revenues that more than tripled compared with year-ago levels.

KOS says Q2 oil revenues totaled $136M on sales of 2.9M barrels of oil vs. $46M on 900K barrels in the same quarter of 2016; realized oil revenues, including hedging, were $51.21/bbl of oil sold in Q2 vs. $95.61/bbl sold in the year-ago quarter.

KOS cuts its 2017 capital budget to $100M from $150M, reflecting lower capex requirements in Ghana associated with reduced Jubilee costs and a one-time accrual adjustment in Ghana; the new capex budget is nearly 85% lower than its 2016 capex.