Needham upgrades ON Semi to Strong Buy; shares up 6.5%

Needham & Company upgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from Buy to Strong Buy and increases the price target by $5 to $25.

Analyst Rajvindra Gill cites the company’s gross margin tailwinds and positioning in the industrial and auto industries.

Gill thinks ON can achieve its goal of 40% gross margin by 2020 and expects the company to use its over $600M in FCF to pay off debt.

Gill calls the company one of the cheapest semiconductor companies, noting the current 10x 2018 P/E and estimates a real value of 16x.

Source: StreetInsider