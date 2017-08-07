BP reports prolific shale well test in New Mexico

BP (BP +1.1% ) reports one of its natural gas wells in New Mexico's Mancos Shale reached the region's highest production rate in 14 years, pumping 12.9M cf/day of gas in an initial 30-day period.

Horizontal gas wells in the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas typically produce 8M-12M cf/day of gas, according to energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

Dave Lawler, head of BP's shale gas unit, says the discovery means the Mancos Shale - part of the San Juan Basin, which stretches across New Mexico and Colorado - could become one of the top U.S. shale plays.

BP says its Mancos well was drilled sideways 10K ft. in the U.S. government-owned Northeast Blanco Unit; the company has said it could drill ~1,600 wells with 5K ft. lateral sections across the San Juan Basin.