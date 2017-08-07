Uber releases former CEO's deposition in Waymo trial

Uber (Private:UBER) has unsealed the deposition of ex-CEO Travis Kalanick given during the legal battle with Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) over alleged stolen self-driving car tech.

In the deposition, Kalanick reiterates that he told former Waymo engineer Anthony Levandowski that Uber did not want any files from the other company.

”I was pretty serious with him about making sure that these files had not and will not make it to Uber…And I wanted to make it absolutely clear that no files of any kind from anybody’s previous employer make it to Uber,” said Kalanick.

Uber has since fired Levandowski for refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the theft. Levandowski pleaded the Fifth early on in the process.

Waymo issues a statement to TechCrunch saying the deposition confirms several of their arguments and that the company “has significant and direct evidence that Uber is using stolen Waymo trade secrets and we look forward to presenting that evidence at trial.”

Read the full deposition at TechCrunch.