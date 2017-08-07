South Carolina searching for ways to salvage abandoned nuclear croject

Scana’s (SCG -1.2% ) decision to walk away from its South Carolina nuclear project has prompted the state’s governor to pursue various options to try and ensure that at least one of the two reactors in the project gets up and running, including the sale of Santee Cooper’s 45% of the facility or even the sale of Santee Cooper itself, WSJ reports.

SCG says it plans to ask regulators to approve a rate increase that would have customers foot a $2.2B bill for the uncompleted work on the project, and a bipartisan group of state senators is calling for a special session to temporarily block the utilities from raising rates and passing on the costs of dismantling the reactors to customers.

Legislators seeking recourse for the failure of the plant have only themselves to blame, says an energy expert with the South Carolina Progressive Network; in 2007, the legislature allowed the utility to charge customers in advance for future nuclear electricity, a rare and generous move benefiting utilities.