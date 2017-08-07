Uber co-founder says Kalanick not returning as CEO

Uber (Private:UBER) board member Garrett Camp tells employees in an email that ex-CEO Travis Kalanick won’t return to that role, according to Recode.

Kalanick reportedly wants to pull a Steve Jobs and return to the top spot, potentially after a SoftBank investment.

Camp, who also co-founded Uber, wrote, “It’s time for a new chapter and the right leader for our next phase of growth” before saying that the company wants to find a new CEO.

Read the full email at Recode.

Previously: SoftBank CEO plans Uber or Lyft investment (Aug. 7)