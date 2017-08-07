Autonomous upshot from Toyota-Mazda U.S. plant

Toyota (TM +0.4% ) and Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY -0.6% ) held a news conference today to discuss their plans to build a joint manufacturing facility in the U.S.

The frontrunner for the site location appears to be the state of Mississippi where Toyota already has a Corolla plant, although a presence in another state could have a political advantage for the Japanese automaker. Tax incentive packages will also have a hand in deciding where the Toyota-Mazda plant is placed.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda made it clear at the Tokyo presser that the remarks of the U.S. president aren't related to the plant decision.

Business Insider's Nicholas Shields writes that the Toyota-Mazda partnership in the U.S. could give it an advantage in the autonomous vehicle race.

Previously: Nikkei: Toyota and Mazda close to partnership deal (Aug. 3)

Previously: Confirmed: U.S. investment from Toyota, Mazda (Aug. 4)