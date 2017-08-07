Analysts generally cool to United Tech-Rockwell Collins combo

Rockwell Collins (COL +6.6% ) is on track to close at an all-time record high following reports that United Technologies (UTX -2.5% ) is working on a deal to buy the aircraft equipment maker (I, II), but analysts generally are cool to the prospective deal.

A UTX-COL combination “would be one of the largest aerospace suppliers globally,” with pro forma revenues of ~$38B, and part of UTX’s motivation to buy COL would be “the incremental pressure on the supply chain from Boeing, both from a price and economics standpoint,” analysts at Canaccord say.

While such a deal might make strategic sense, the "timing does not," says Wells Fargo analyst Sam Pearlstein; while UTX has long expressed interest in adding avionics, the timing of its interest in COLis "surprising" since major airplane makers including Boeing (BA +1.1% ) are considering moving into avionics and aftermarket, and UTX could have moved to buy COL prior to closing its B/E Aerospace acquisition in April "such that UTX would not effectively pay the B/E control premium twice (once by COL and again by UTX)."

COL shareholders would require a hefty takeover premium given the company's margins, which are substantially higher than that of UTX, writes Heard On The Street's Alex Frangos.

J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa said earlier that a deal for COL would be a "mixed event" for UTX.