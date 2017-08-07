Reuters: Ackman to nominate three to ADP board, backs off CEO (updated)

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square won't call for the ouster of ADP's (ADP +0.7% ) chief executive, instead settling for nominating Ackman and two others to the board, Reuters reports.

That's expected to come in an SEC filing late today.

Despite being critical of CEO Carlos Rodriguez on Friday, Pershing Square won't push for his ouster, but will indicate it's happy to work with management as long as significant changes come, Reuters says.

Updated 4:33 p.m.: Pershing Square has officially nominated Ackman and independent directors Veronica Hagen and V. Paul Unruh to ADP's board. Hagen was CEO of Polymer Group; Unruh held several leadership positions at Bechtel Group. Pershing Square will hold a public webcast for investors Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. ET.