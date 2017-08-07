Clean Harbors upgraded at Barclays amid confidence in industrial activity

Clean Harbors (CLH +0.4% ) is upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $50 price target at Barclays, which sees less potential downside risk to results now with relatively more confidence in a steadily increasing level of industrial activity.

Barclays believes the low end of guidance appears to be achievable for CLH without depending on one-off emergency response events or substantially higher crude prices.

The firm also says shares have been relatively weak since Q2 results were reported and now trade closer to its $50 price target.