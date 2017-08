Q2 adjusted loss per share of $0.01 vs. a loss of $0.02 in Q1, and $0.09 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA of $4.5M vs. $200K in Q1, and loss of $29.1M a year ago.

Originations of $2.15B up 10% Q/Q, 10% Y/Y.

Full-year revenue is seen at $585M-$600M, with adjusted EBITDA of $50M-$58M - the Street is at $585M for revenue, $53M for adjusted EBTIDA. Q3 revenue is seen at $154M-$159M, with adjusted EBITDA of $18M-$22M.

Conference call at 5 ET

