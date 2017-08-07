CBS beats as fees, licensing outpace ad gains

CBS (CBS +1.4% ) is up fractionally after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings as licensing and affiliate fees outpaced modest advertising growth.

Revenues rose 9.4% and operating income rose 3%. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS was up 18% on a headline basis and up 12% as adjusted.

Affiliate and sub fees were driven by 25% gains in retransmission fees from CBS network affiliated stations, along with additional help from digital subscription services.

And licensing was up 12% despite a difficult comp to a year-ago quarter that contained international sales for five Star Trek series.

Revenues by segment: Entertainment, $2.18B (up 12.2%); Cable Networks, $571M (up 6.5%); Publishing, $206M (up 10.2%); Local Media, $412M (up 4%); Corporate/eliminations, -$116M.

Revenues by type: Advertising, $1.3B (up 4.3%); Content licensing and distribution, $1.06B (up 12%); Affiliate and subscription fees, $848M (up 15.7%).

Operating cash flow was $231M; free cash flow was $190M vs. a year-ago $181M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press Release