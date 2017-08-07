Twilio beats Q2 and guidance estimates; shares +11.6%

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) reports Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats. Base revenue, which excludes sales from large customer accounts without a 12-month minimum contract, was $87.6M, up 55% from the prior year’s quarter and 9% sequentially.

Active customer accounts numbered 43,431 In Q2 compared to about 31K last year.

Twilio reported $92M in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter.

Q3 guidance: revenue, $91M to $93M (consensus:$89.69M); base revenue, $86.5M to $87.5M; loss per share, $0.08 to $0.07 (consensus: $0.08).

Full year guidance: revenue, $371M to $375M (consensus: $359.79M); base revenue, $348.5M to $350.5M; loss per share, $0.24 to $0.22 (consensus: $0.29).

Press release

Twilio shares are up 11.63% aftermarket.

Previously: Twilio beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)