BioAmber -9% on news of public offering follows today's 35% plunge

BioAmber (NYSE:BIOA) -9.1% AH after launching a public stock offering of unspecified size, with each common share to be sold together in a fixed combination with a warrant to purchase additional common shares.

BIOA says it plans to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Shares fell 35% in regular trading after the company's 10-Q warned that the Trump administration potentially could discontinue U.S. government policies that would help pay for its planned $500M facility to produce 200K metric tons/year of bio-succinic acid.