More on Two Harbors' Q2 beat

Q2 core earnings of $97.5M or $0.28 per share vs. $95M and $0.27 in Q1. Dividend is $0.26.

June 30 book value per share of $9.87 slips four cents from three months earlier. Today's close of $9.83 is about level with June 30 book value.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.22, or 2.2% on book value (9% annualized).

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

Previously: Two Harbors Investment beats by $0.01, misses on net interest income (Aug. 7)

TWO flat after hours