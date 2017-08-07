Maxwell Technologies reports Q2 beats, positive guidance

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) reports Q2 earnings with EPS and revenue beats. Ultracapacitor revenue was $25.1M, up from $21M in last year’s quarter. High-Voltage revenue was $12M, up from $11.8M last year.

Loss from operations amounted to $4M. Maxwell ended the quarter with $19.2M in cash and equivalents.

Gross margin was 22.7% compared to 23.9% in the first quarter and 29.2% last year.

Q3 guidance: revenue, $35M to $38M (consensus: $36.9M); gross margin, within 150 basis points of 22.5%; operating expense, $12.7M to $13.1M.

Maxwell shares are up 1% aftermarket.

