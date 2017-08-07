Bankrate misses despite broad revenue gains

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) missed expectations with Q2 earnings despite solid revenue gains and a resurgence in its key credit cards unit.

Net loss narrowed on a headline basis, to $0.26/share from $0.47/share. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.13 from $0.11 yet missed by a penny.

Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, rose 21% to $27.3M, beating an expected $25.6M.

Revenue by segment: Credit cards, $78.9M (up 13%); Banking, $34.8M (up 46%); Senior Care, $6.8M (up 13%).

EBITDA by segment: Credit cards, $25.1M (up 2%); Banking, $8.9M (up 88%); Senior care, -$0.7M (down $1.2M).

No conference call or guidance due to the impending $1.4B (enterprise value) buyout by Red Ventures.

