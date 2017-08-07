Bloomberg: Oil companies pulling out of crisis-ridden Venezuela

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) has withdrawn all foreign workers from its oil fields in Venezuela amid the country's deepening political crisis, while Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Total (NYSE:TOT) have removed some employees and Statoil (NYSE:STO) has pulled its expatriate staff, Bloomberg reports.

The departure of workers is a blow to the government because oil production, which has tumbled over the past two years, accounts for 95% of Venezuela’s foreign currency earnings; Repsol gets ~10% of its production from the country, where it owns a stake in the Carabobo heavy oil field and is a partner with Eni (NYSE:E) in the Perla project, Latin America’s largest offshore gas deposit.

CVX retains a substantial expatriate workforce in the country, and Repsol and STO still have Venezuelan citizens working at their operations, according to the report.