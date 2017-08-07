Shell considers upgrade at Germany's largest refinery

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it is considering expanding capacity at its 140K bbl/day refinery at Wesseling, Germany, which together with the former Godorf refinery near Cologne-Godorf form its 325K bbl/day integrated Rheinland refinery, the largest in Germany.

Shell says an expansion would be part of a series of measures aimed enabling production of fuels that will conform to the International Maritime Organization’s more stringent maximum permitted sulfur levels for marine fuels taking effect in 2020.

The company has not disclosed a time frame for when it might make a decision about the possible expansion.