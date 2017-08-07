National CineMedia -2.8% as Q2 revenue declines, misses

National CineMedia (NCMI -2.8% ) is another 2.5% lower aftermarket following Q2 earnings that missed on double-digit revenue declines as theater attendance fell.

Revenues fell nearly 16% and OIBDA dropped 28.8%, to $42.3M. Operating income dropped 3.9! to $28.3M.

Total screens increased 0.7% to 20,623; founding member screens declined to 16,716 from 17,028, and Digital Content Network Screens were at 20,033, down from 20,061.

Total attendance fell to 160M from 172.2M; founding member attendance slipped to 132.5M from 145.9M.

“The second quarter completed a challenging first half of 2017, but the second half of 2017 is shaping up nicely so far with the third quarter pacing ahead of last year," says CEO Andy England.

It's reaffirming full-year guidance (including impact of an every-five-years 8% hike in theater access fees) for revenue declining from 1-6% ($422M-$442M, vs. consensus for $430.1M), and OIBDA dropping 6-12% Y/Y (to $202M-$217M, vs. consensus for $208.3M).

It expects $18M-$20M in integration payments from Cinemark and AMC associated with Rave Theatres and Carmike Theatres.

Press Release