Tenet Healthcare -11% after Q2 miss on weak admissions, deep guidance cut

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) -11.1% AH after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss and cutting FY 2017 guidance below Wall Street expectations.

THC now sees full-year EPS of $0.69-$0.99 from its earlier outlook for $1.05-$1.20 and below the $1.20 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $19.1B-$19.4B from its prior view of $19.7B-$20.1B and below the $19.7B consensus.

THC says its full-year outlook is hurt by the sale of its Houston-based assets announced last quarter, lower patient volumes and lower than expected revenue from its Conifer unit.

For Q2, THC says its adjusted admissions on a same-hospital basis, which include patients who stay in the hospital overnight and those treated on an outpatient basis, fell 1.4% Y/Y.

"We are not surprised by these results and view the admissions growth headwinds facing the hospital sector as longer-term issues that will not be solved in the coming quarters," Piper Jaffray analyst Sarah James says.