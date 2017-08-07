AT&T exec: CNN isn't for sale in Time Warner integration

Giving some color to reports that AT&T (T +0.2% ) might look at divesting assets like CNN when it wraps its $85B acquisition of Time Warner (TWX -0.1% ), AT&T Entertainment chief John Stankey says the news network isn't for sale.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stankey -- who will be responsible for Time Warner post-closing -- says he considers news on a par with live sports in terms of urgency and watchability on a number of devices.

“It would be a strategically missed opportunity if we weren’t in that business,” he says. TMZ, also rumored to be on the block, didn't get quite the same vote of confidence, but Stankey says the company doesn't have any intention to divest any of Time Warner after the deal's done.

He also denied reports that AT&T has a search firm looking for an executive below him to oversee media, and praises Kevin Tsujihara of Warner Bros. despite challenges at the film studio.