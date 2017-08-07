'Dark Tower' rules summer's slowest weekend at movies

The Dark Tower (SNE -0.8% ) prevailed at the box office in the summer's flattest weekend so far, knocking war epic Dunkirk (TWX -0.1% ) from the top spot.

The Stephen King-based sci-fi fantasy film drew a disappointing $19.2M but still edged Dunkirk's $17.1M. It added just $8M in foreign markets to hit a worldwide $27.15M.

Dunkirk, meanwhile, ran its worldwide three-week cumulative total to $314.2M.

Also bumping down a spot apiece amid Dark Tower's debut were The Emoji Movie (NYSE:SNE), at No. 3 with $12M, and Girls Trip (NASDAQ:CMCSA), at No. 4 with $11.4M. Atomic Blonde (CMCSA) dropped off from last week's four spot to No. 7 with $8.2M.

Meanwhile in longer runs in the top 10, Spider-Man: Homecoming (SNE), at No. 6 with $8.85M, ran its cumulative domestic total to just shy of $295M and its worldwide grosses to just short of $671M.