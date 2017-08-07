CBS rolling out direct streaming service internationally

As part of the newsmaking in its earnings call, CBS (CBS +1.4% ) -- now up 0.7% after hours -- is taking its broadcast streaming service worldwide.

CBS All Access will be offered internationally through a partnership of CBS Interactive and CBS Studios International; it's headed to Canada first, in the first half of 2018, before going to "multiple continents," says CEO Les Moonves.

Prices for the international version weren't disclosed yet; All Access is available in the U.S. for $5.99/month or $9.99/month commercial free.

On the call, Moonves said that against a previous goal of 8M subscribers for All Access and its direct Showtime service by 2020, the company is ahead of pace and will hit 4M combined by the end of this year.

