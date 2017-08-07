Nexstar buying Rhode Island CW affiliate

Nexstar Media Group (NXST +1.2% ) has entered into a deal to acquire the (non-license) assets of WLWC-TV, a CW affiliate serving Providence, R.I.

Nexstar will pay $4.1M to OTA Broadcasting for the station.

It plans to use cash from operations for the deal and says it will be "highly accretive" to results after closing, which it expects in early Q4.

The deal doesn't include WLWC's spectrum, which OTA sold in the recent FCC Broadcast Incentive Auction. Correspondingly, it's not subject to FCC approval.

"The addition of the assets from WLWC-TV will allow Nexstar to generate incremental advertising and net retransmission consent revenue growth without increasing our total U.S. television household reach," says Nexstar Broadcasting President Tim Busch.

"The acquisition is leverage-neutral on a pro-forma basis, and the purchase price represents a very low multiple of the pro forma contribution to Nexstar’s operating results, given the anticipated operating synergies and elevated advertising and distribution revenues."