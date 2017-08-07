Gogo -2.3% after wider Q2 loss than expected

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) fell 2.3% (and is down another 2.1% after hours) after a mixed Q2 report where it posted a bigger-than-expected loss but also double-digit gains in revenues that beat the Street.

Net loss swelled 10% to $44.2M, with $14M in increased costs for launching 2Ku service for new and existing partners as well as OEM 2Ku programs and costs associated with its next-gen ATG solution.

EBITDA fell 31% to $9.9M, missing an expected $14.9M.

Revenue breakout: Service revenue, $154.1M (up 20.8%); Equipment revenue, $18.7M (down 6.2%).

Revenue by segment: Commercial Aviation - North America, $101M (up 9%); Commercial Aviation - Rest of World, $14.1M (up 145%); Business Aviation, $57.8M (up 18%).

It reaffirmed long-term guidance and full-year 2017 expectations for revenue to the high end of $670M-$695M (vs. consensus for $692.9M), EBITDA at low end of $60M-$75M (vs. consensus for $60.4M), gross capex of $290M-$330M and 2Ku installations of 450-550 aircraft (about 150 in Commercial Aviation - Rest of World).

