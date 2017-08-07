BioMarin prices $450M convertible debt offering

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) has priced its $450M debt offering with plans to sell that amount in 0.599% senior subordinated convertible notes due 2024.

Underwriters have a 13-day option to buy up to an addition $45M worth. The company will use most of the net proceeds to settle some or all of its 0.75% senior subordinated convertible notes due October 2018.

Initial conversion rate for the notes will be 8.0212 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal, equivalent to a $124.67 per-share price. Shares closed today at $89.05.

Shares are down 2.9% after hours at last trade.

