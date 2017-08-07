Renault sets up new Iran partnership to build more cars

Renault (OTC:RNSDF) signs a new joint venture deal to open a factory in Iran with an initial production capacity of 150K vehicles/year, supplementing the company's existing capacity of 200K vehicles/year in the country.

Investment in the project’s first phase will total 660M ($779M), Iran’s IRNA news agency reports, without specifying how much each partner will spend; the French company will hold 60% of the business and local partners the rest.

The agreement is the latest deal by a Western company following the 2015 nuclear accord, with European companies including Total and Siemens more active than their U.S. counterparts.