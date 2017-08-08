Trade data out of China

Chinese trade data produced a rare miss in July with annual growth levels undershooting expectations.

Exports from the world's second-largest economy rose 7.2% from a year earlier, while imports expanded 11%, resulting in a trade surplus of nearly $47B.

China also said it will pay the biggest economic price from the new UN sanctions against North Korea, but will always enforce the resolutions.

