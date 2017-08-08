Saudi Arabia to cut crude allocations

Oil prices are on the rise on reports that Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) will cut crude oil allocations in September by at least 520K barrels per day.

Buyers in Asia will see supplies from the Kingdom dwindle by up to 10%, as part of its commitment under an output reduction pact.

It comes as representatives from a joint OPEC and non-OPEC committee meet in Abu Dhabi for the second day to discuss compliance.

Crude futures +0.7% to $49.72/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI