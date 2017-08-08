SELLAS Life Sciences to merge with Galena in all-stock deal

Privately held SELLAS Life Sciences Group Ltd. has agreed to merge with Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) in an all-stock transaction after which SELLAS will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Galena.

The combined oncology-focused company will do business as SELLAS Life Science Group and will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SLS."

SELLAS' lead asset is galinpepimut-S, in Stage 3 development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and positioned for Phase 3 development for malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Galena's lead candidate is NeuVax (nelipepimut-S), in Phase 2 development for breast cancer.

Under the terms of the transaction, SELLAS stockholders will receive newly issued shares of Galena common stock equal to ~67.5% of the combined company. Galena shareholders will own ~32.5%. The deal should close in Q4.

The companies will host a conference call today at 8:00 am ET to discuss the merger.