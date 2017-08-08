Axios: Snap's first original show brings in 29M viewers

Axios reports that Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) first original program averages more than 5M unique viewers per episode.

”Good Luck America”, in its second season, had 29M unique viewers for the whole season, up 45% from the first season.

Snapchat counts a user opening the video as a view so the rating numbers don’t directly compare to television ratings, but the metrics do provide some context on the success of Snapchat’s media endeavors.

Snap shares are up 0.22% premarket.

