Futures quiet with equities at records

It's a quiet day for U.S. stock index futures after the DJIA achieved a ninth consecutive record close in yesterday's session, while the S&P 500 notched a new all-time high.

Sentiment is being attributed to the positive afterglow from Friday's jobs report, volatility at the lowest level in decades, as well as earnings season. Ralph Lauren, CVS, Disney and Priceline are all set to report.

Oil is up 0.3% at $49.54/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1270/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.26%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV