Michael Kors soars after strong guidance

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) reports comparable sales fell 5.9% in FQ1 to top the consensus estimates of analysts for a 9% drop.

Retail net sales jumped 10% to $620M as the addition of 67 new stores (net) factored in and stronger than anticipated performances in North America and Europe. Wholesale sales fell 23% to $304M. Licensing revenue was down 6% to $29M.

Gross profit rose 40 bps to 60.3% of sales during the quarter.

Guidance for Q2 is set at revenue of $1.04B to $1.06B vs. $1.01B and EPS of $0.80 to $0.84 vs. $0.79 consensus. The company sees FY17 adjusted EPS $3.62 to $3.72 vs. $3.55 consensus. None of the guidance numbers factor in the acquisition of Jimmy Choo because the deal hasn't closed yet. MK believes the acquisition will be dilutive to EPS in the low single digit percentage range in FY18 and FY19 and accretive in the low single digits in FY20.

Previously: Michael Kors Holdings beats by $0.28, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)