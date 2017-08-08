Valeant Q2 top line down 8%; non-GAAP earnings down 21%; cash flow down 40%; revenue guidance lowered, EBITDA guidance maintained; shares up 5%

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) Q2 results ($M): Total Revenues: 2,233 (-7.7%); Bausch + Lomb: 1,241 (-2.8%); Branded Rx: 636 (-2.6%); U.S. Diversified Products: 356 (-27.3%).

Net Loss: (38) (+87.4%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 362 (-21.3%); EBITDA: 879 (+7.9%); Non-GAAP EBITDA: 951 (-13.5%); Loss/Share: (0.11) (+87.5%); CF Ops: 268 (-40.2%).

Expects to exceed its $5B debt reduction goal early. No debt maturities or mandatory amortization requirements until 2020.

Sale of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC completed, $811M used to pay down debt.

Cash divestment of Obagi Medical and iNova Pharmaceuticals for $190M and $930M, respectively, should close in H2.

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $8.70B - 8.90B from $8.90B - 9.10B; Non-GAAP EBITDA: $3.60B - 3.75B (unch).