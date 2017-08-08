Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) initiated with Outperform rating and $27 price target by Wells Fargo. Initiated with Outperform rating and $25 price target by BMO. Initiated with Buy rating and $19 price target by Stifel. Initiated with Outperform rating by Cowen.

CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) price target raised to $12 from $10 by Maxim Group citing clinical and commercial progress.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) price target raised to $82 by Leerink following Q2 results and positive data from mid-stage study of pamrevlumab.

GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH) downgraded to Hold by Maxim Group in sympathy with Zynerba's stumble with ZYN002 in epilepsy.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) downgraded to Neutral with an $8 price target by Janney.

NxStage Imaging (NASDAQ:NXTM) downgraded to Hold by Jefferies.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) downgraded to Neutral with a $7 price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) price target lowered to $24 from $26 by Jefferies following Q2 results.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) price target raised to $46 from $44 by JPMorgan following Q2 results.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) price target lowered to $33 from $35 by Cowen following earnings.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) price target lowered to $25 from $32 by JPMorgan.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) price target lowered to $18 from $32 by Jefferies following gemcabene trial data.

