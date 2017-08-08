Ebix reports Q2 results with 20% revenue growth; shares +3.1%

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) reports Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats with revenue up over 20% on the year.

Revenue by channel: Exchanges, $60M (+14%); Risk Compliance Solutions, $22.7M (+26%); Broker Solutions, $3.6M (4%); Carrier Systems, $756K (-7%).

Operating margins decreased to 30% from 32% in the prior year’s quarter. Operating income rose 13% to $26.5M.

Cash from operations was $15.5M and Ebix ended the quarter with $68M in cash and equivalents.

CEO Robin Raina outlines a goal of achieving a $100M quarterly revenue run rate by 1Q18 with a 30% operating margin.

Ebis shares are up 3.1% premarket.

