More on Plug Power's Q2

Net loss of $42.6M, or -$0.10 per diluted share vs. a net loss of $13.1M, or -$0.08 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net cash used in operating activities was $34.4M, compared to a usage of $8.8M in Q2 of 2016.

891 total GenDrive units were deployed in Q1 vs. 955 units during a period a year earlier. Four PPA sites were installed vs. six PPA sites a year ago.

Reiterated guidance for 2017: $130M in GAAP revenue and 8%-12% of GAAP gross margin; $325M in bookings; $25M-$35M in free cash flow use.

PLUG -7.6% premarket

Q2 results