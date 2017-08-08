FibroGen up 54% premarket on positive mid-stage data on pamrevlumab

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is up 54% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing anti-connective tissue growth factor antibody pamrevlumab in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically valid treatment effect compared to placebo. Specifically, the pamrevlumab cohort experienced an average decline from baseline to week 48 in a measure of lung function called forced vital capacity percent predicted (FVC % predicted) of 2.85 compared to 7.17 for placebo, a statistically significant difference.

The data will be submitted for presentation at a respiratory medical conference next month.

The company intends to advance pamrevlumab into Phase 3 development.