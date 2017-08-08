Salesforce announces AI tool for tracking brands through pictures

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) introduces Einstein Vision for Social Studio, a tool that helps brands find pictures related to their business on social media.

The AI-powered tool uses a combination of image recognition, visual search, and product identification utilizing Einstein Image Classification and Einstein Object Detection.

The initial release doesn’t come with customization so brands will rely on a content library that includes 2M logos, a thousand objects, and some scenes and foods.

Brands can use Einstein Vision to track product usage and brand mentions that only happen in images. The knowledge can help adjust advertising campaigns on social media.