Envision to sell ambulance business to KKR for $2.4B

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) agrees to sell its American Medical Response ambulance business to KKR's Air Medical Group subsidiary for $2.4B in cash.

The combined company is expected to transport more than 5M patients per year through a fleet of air and ground ambulances across 46 states and D.C.

The deal would allow KKR to easily substitute costly helicopter flights with ambulances for shorter trips, and help streamline EVHC's business to focus on providing services to physician practice groups and operating outpatient surgery centers.