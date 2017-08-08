Things are getting risky - Gundlach

Like Howard Marks last month, Jeff Gundlach is seeing too much exuberance in the markets, but timing on a comeuppance is still to be decided.

"If you’re waiting for the catalyst to show itself, you’re going to be selling at a lower price," says Gundlach. “This is not the time period where you say, ‘I can buy anything and not worry about the risk of it.’ The time to do that was 18 months ago.”

Gundlach is cutting back on holdings of junk bonds and emerging-market debt, and putting the money into higher-rated paper with less interest-rate sensitivity.

Also of interest to DoubleLine fans - Gundlach is turning away money. His firm, he says, might stop marketing altogether once it hits $150B in assets (from around $110B now).

As for his DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (currently $54B in AUM), Gundlach says he's thought about closing it to new money. "We can’t do $100B in the Total Return Bond Fund (DBLTX, DLTNX) ... The market isn’t big enough for our style, the things we invest in.”

ETF of interest: TOTL