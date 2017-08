Tenet Q2 revenues down 1%; loss worsens; cash flow down 31%; shares down 9% premarket

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Q2 results ($M): Net Revenues: 4,802 (-1.4%).

Net Loss: (55) (+19.6%); Loss/Share: (0.55) (-19.6%); CF Ops (6 mo.): 401 (-31.1%).

Same-hospital exchange admissions down 2.2%.

Uncompensated care costs: $1.375B (+13.6%).

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $19.1B - 19.4B; Net Income: ($115M - 90M); Non-GAAP EBITDA: $2.45B - 2.55B (lowered $75M); EPS: ($1.14 - 0.89); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.69 - 0.99; CF Ops: $1.2B - 1.4B.

Q3 Guidance: Revenues: $4.6B - 4.8B; Net Loss: ($157M - 147M); Non-GAAP EBITDA: $500M - 550M; Loss/Share: ($1.55 - 1.46); Non-GAAP Loss/Share: ($0.35 - 0.20).