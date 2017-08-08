Morgan Stanley weighs in on defense sector

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): Initiated at Overweight, with a $342 PT, saying it has the right balance of segment margin growth, revenue visibility, leading 5-year CAGR and F-35 ramp up over the coming years.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): Started at Overweight, with a $188 PT, stating the company has leading positions in high demand areas of missile defense and optionality around an A-rated balance sheet.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD): Initiated at Overweight, with a $185 PT, expecting Gulfstream may have difficulty sustaining margins given competitive threats.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC): Started at Equal Weight, with a $279 PT, saying its leading revenue profile is offset by light free cash flow yields and margin growth.