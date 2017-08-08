Light guidance from Amplify Snack Brands

Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) reports sales growth of 69% in Q2 as the addition of the Tyrrell's international business and Oatmega factored in. The company says a strong promotions campaign for SkinnyPop products also boosted demand.

Gross margin came in at 38.1% of sales to miss the consensus estimate for a 40.7% mark. Adjusted EBITDA was 22.4% of sales during the quarter.

The company sees FY17 sales of $385M to $400M vs. $403M consensus and EPS of $0.35 to $0.40 vs. $0.42 consensus.

