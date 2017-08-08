Esperion's bempedoic acid successful in mid-stage study; shares ahead 16% premarket

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is up 16% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating bempedoic acid as a component of triplet oral therapy in patients with high cholesterol (hypercholesterolemia).

The study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically valid treatment effect compared to placebo. Specifically, patients receiving the triplet therapy of bempedoic acid/ezetimibe (Merck's Zetia) plus atorvastatin (Pfizer's Lipitor) experienced a 64% lowering of LDL-C from baseline compared to control.

90% of the treatment group achieved LDL-C levels less than 70 mg/dL (optimal range: 100 - 129 mg/dL).

The combination was safe and well-tolerated.

The company expects to file two NDAs for LDL-C lowering indications for the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combo pill and bempedoic acid by Q1 2019.