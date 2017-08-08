Bloomberg: Shell to try crude unit restart at Europe's biggest oil refinery

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) will attempt on Friday to restart one of two crude distillation units at the Pernis oil refinery in Rotterdam that were halted by a fire, Bloomberg reports.

Fuel prices in both Europe and the U.S. jumped at the end of last month when the fire forced Shell to halt most of the plant’s units; the difference between diesel and crude declined immediately after the planned restart became known.

The loss of Pernis for weeks could have cost Shell up to $2M-$3M/day, according to Barclays analysts.