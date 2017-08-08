SeaWorld slumps to all-time low

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) sink to their lowest level ever since the company's IPO in 2013..

The theme park operator reported a drop of 353K visitors during the first half of the year and saw a reduced amount of revenue per capita. SeaWorld's full-year EBITDA forecast also arrived far short of the consensus estimate ($280M-$310M vs. $343M expected).

SEAS -16.24% premarket to $11.40.

Sector watch: Keep an eye on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) even though most analysts consider SeaWorld's issues largely tied to public relations. Also, Disney reports earnings after the bell today.